The issue of parking places in busy markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has increased as large number of citizens visiting for Eid shopping.
In many congested areas including Aabpara, Melody Market, Jinnah Super Market, Sadder, China Market, Commercial Market, Tench Bazaar, vehicles can be seen parked on roads.—APP
Parking issue increases
