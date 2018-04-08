Park in front of Dar’s house restored

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court was informed on Saturday that the park, in front of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence in Gulberg, Lahore, had been restored in its original position.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman made the statement before a bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan who was hearing a suo motu notice over using park area for the construction of road/parking space in front of former minister’s house in Gulberg.

The LDA Director General further submitted that a total of Rs 355,000 had been spent on the restoration of park, in response to a court query.

At this, the chief justice observed that an application had also been filed on behalf of the former minister Ishaq Dar, wherein, he did not acknowledge the responsibility but enclosed a Rs 475,000 cheque. The bench handed over the cheque to LDA DG and ordered to charge entire expense while disposing of the matter.