Paris police asks women to report World Cup sexual assaults

Paris

Paris’s police chief urged women on Wednesday to report any cases of sexual assault during the celebrations of France’s World Cup win, after dozens of accounts by victims were posted on social media in recent days. “These cases must be brought to our attention so that investigations can be carried out,” Prefect Michel Delpuech said on Europe 1 radio.

Reports of forced kisses and groping began emerging after France won the final against Croatia on Sunday night, as hundreds of thousands of fans poured into the streets of Paris and other cities. Others recounted sexual assaults during the team’s victory parade down the Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, eventually using the hashtag #MeTooFoot, a nod to the Me Too movement that sprang up in the wake of rape and assault claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.—Agencies

