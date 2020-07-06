Paris Hilton takes a dig at rapper Kanye West

US socialite Paris Hilton took a dig at rapper Kanye West shortly after the latter announced to run for president in 2020 election.

“PARIS FOR PRESIDENT,” she wrote on Twitter after Kanye West announced that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Kanye’s wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Tesla chief Elon Musk have announced their support for the rapper’s decision to run for the president.

Paris Hilton’s Twitter post was liked and retweeted by thousands of people.

She is followed by over 16 million people on Twitter.