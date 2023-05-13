Parineeti Chopra’s pictures from her engagement with Raghav Chadha go viral

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra who gets engaged to Indian politician Raghav Chadha.

Pictures from the big event surfaced as many showbiz stars including Parineeti’s cousin sister, actor Priyanka Chopra, were spotted at Kapurthala House the venue in the Indian capital ahead of the engagement ceremony.

Sharing her first pictures on her official account, the Tiranga star revealed her engagement ring and shared intimate moments with the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Everything, I prayed for…I said Yes, she captioned the post which garnered thousands of reactions in short time as celebs from B.Town, Chopra’s friend,s and social media fans congratulated her.

Picture Courtesy: https://twitter.com/ParineetiChopra

Several politicians were also in attendance including Congress leader Rajeev Shukla who was clicked.

#WATCH | Priyanka Chopra Jonas leaves from Kapurthala House in Delhi. She attended the engagement ceremony of her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. pic.twitter.com/8RmWmZHHLx — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Reports in Indian media claimed that guests were restricted to take their mobile phone inside the venue in light of the family’s privacy.

For the unversed, Parineeti and Chadha are dating for some time and will get hitched in October this year, she however has not confirmed the unofficial reports.

Parineeti made her acting in 2011 with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and was last seen in Uunchai. She appeared in several movies including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Ishaqzaade.