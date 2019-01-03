Pariah — A must read book

Javed Iqbal Sheikh

LET me take you to an interesting novel today “Pariah”, and trying to bring back the youngsters into the hobby of reading, which is also a lost culture of our society. So, let me start with the most powerful and interesting part, or maybe which I liked the most, where the author writes about the conditions of the walled city and the outer city. “Houses in this segment were densely situated like the cubicles of a honey hive, it was with narrow dark alleys sometimes not accommodating two passerby in a single go, its stinking drains were trying to hold the filthy flow of water since older days, but now with the rise of population, the drains were badly deficient”. The way walled city is described magically I wish if I could go back in time to experience the city life. Although I do experience such narrow streets while walking in the city but the fabric which author has described in this book is not seen anywhere.

The author writes that the entire population of the walled city had migrated from India and since 1947 were living there. As the Hindus and Sikhs went to India, their houses were allotted to the ones who migrated to Pakistan. Interesting addition by the author was that how those narrow streets and houses were kept clean as each house had almost five members of a family at average. He writes that the curvy streets of walled city started and ended into countless bazaars, each known for some special commodity with hundreds of shops. The hustle and bustle of the people and their political talks on tharas and workplace, all have been penned down attractively in this novel. Well the curvy streets, the bazaars and linking of these with one another are still there but the increase in commercialization and population has surely harmed the beauty of the walled city and to read more about city, I suggest you read this book with flowery language and a rhythm seen less in similar novels.

That’s not it; Pariah revolves around the love of father and son Zikarya and Aon and the impact of political changes on their lives. The love of the father and son is reflected in the lines of the first chapter where the author writes, “With two wings of weal and woe, Zikarya was a young widower, quite handsome to make the knees bend, of any unmarried, marriage match for him, but he was firmly content, to set a single goal in his personal life, of raising his only son, for him and to him, it was enough for the road-”. Well that’s not all you need to read this book to understand how a father and son complimented each other and how they could not imagine a life without each other, but one day the father had to depart leaving the son behind who though that his father had betrayed him like the politicians do. Why he thought so, I will tell you in the following lines!

I must say that Pariah is a story of the people, culture, history and society and how they underwent changes due to the political upheavals starting from the war of 1971, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s rule and till the ending of General Zia Ul Haq’s regime. But once you start reading this novel you will be lost into the magical world of Pakistan which the author has described. The author will take you to the land of heighted mountains and also to the walled cities of the plains in Pakistan. The novel will also take you in the old days of a culturally rich society with norms and values and a modern living style. How the closely knitted neighborhoods were established in the walled city and how fascinated people were to see the Mughal era giant monuments as they were not shadowed by the over populated encroachments in those times.

The wooden balconies, doors, jharokas and the small towering houses built to utilize space for accommodating more members of the family. It on the other hand also narrates the affects of political scenario over the modernism of the society and how it changed into a conservative one. I like the part where the author writes that till today we keep discussing the political impacts of the deaths of the two famous leaders, Bhutto and Zia but no one on TV, radio or newspaper till today discussed the social impacts and the sentiments of the general public and the trauma which many are going through till today. Here with the hanging of Bhutto and death of Zia Ul Haq, the peoples sentiments shattered and most of them thought that their leaders betrayed them, that is why I wrote that upon the demise of Aon’s father he felt same for Zikarya. The novel strongly reflects that how people were associated with their leaders in the past and I am surprised that today we do not find that zeal among the political followers other than praising their leader and defaming the others on social media.

This is a story of an era affecting the life time of a nation, revolving around a small family unit, yet telling the socio-political affairs of a whole society in many ways. It reveals how a society lost its old basic values and how the old values were debauched, it is also about how love holds the ordinaries in the darkest of the hours and how hope keeps on glowing in the tedium of chaos. It’s a must read novel for all the history, heritage, culture and political studies lovers. The author of this novel is serving member of District Judiciary of Punjab, Pakistan having experience of six years practice as an advocate. This book is first ever published work of the author printed in Pennsylvania U.S.A by Dorrance Publishing.

