Parents urge to administer Rota-Vaccine to children

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Health experts have urged the parents to administer Rota vaccine to their children below age of five years to protect them from the deadly diarrheal disease.

They were addressing the Rota vaccine launching ceremony held at local hotel on Tuesday. On the occasion Secretary Health Abid Majeed, administered Rota vaccine to children.

Those present on the occasion were included Director General (DG) Directorate of health, Ayub Rose, Chief of Field Officer Charles Nzuki, EOC Coordinator Atif Rahman while professors from leading teaching hospitals, representatives WHO, BMGF and JICA and large number of health care lady workers attended the launching.

The Rota-Virus vaccine is the 10th vaccine introduced under the routine immunization programme, administered in two oral doses for children of six weeks as well as 10 weeks of age. It helps to reduce diarrhea related mortality in children below age of five years.

As per report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1 million cases of diarrhea annually below five years children with thousands of dearth due to diarrhea, including 20-30 related to Rota-Virus.

Secretary health Abid Majeed said that Rota-Virus vaccine would help in reduction diarrhea related mortality in the province by a significant margin.

He thanked the international development partners for providing the vaccine to reduce and safeguard children of the KP province diarrhea related diseases.

He said that the focus of the provincial government on health sector is quite evident that the health budge has been increased from Rs15 to Rs52billions.

Moreover, the government has approved Rs64.9million for routine immunization programme through PC-1 and a number of vaccinators have been increased from 1300 to 2925, informed secretary health. Charles Nzuki on the occasion lauded the KP government for achieving the significant role to save thousands of children’s lives by including the rota-virus vaccine in the routine immunization.