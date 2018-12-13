Parents, teachers appealed to make anti-polio campaign success

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad Mirza has made impassioned appeal to tarents, teachers, Ulema and members of civil society to ensure their full cooperation with the health officials to make the anti-Polio campaign, a big success. While inaugurating the 3-day anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drop to a kid, he said that the govt. was determined to ensure cent per cent innoculation of all kids and added that without the cooperation of parents, it would be very difficult to achieve the desired results.

He particularly requested the parents to cooperate with the mobile staff of health department in the administration of anti-polio drop to save their children from this crippling disease. He also appealed to ulema and teachers to create awareness among the public regarding the negative propaganda being launched by vested interests regarding the anti-polio drops. CEO health Dr. Muhammad Aslam told him that 487 mobile teams have been deputed to visit every doorstep to provide anti-polio drops to over two Lakh kids in the district.

