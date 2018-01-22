Parents’ stage protest as teacher cuts off hairs of 16 girl students

Pakpattan

Parents and affected students on Sunday held protest demonstration against the teacher who cut off hairs of 16 girl students of a primary school, the other day. The teacher of government girls primary school directed girl students to clean the washrooms of the hospital and upon refusal she cut off hairs of 16 girl students.

The enraged parents of the victim students along with their daughters held protest demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office and demanded strict action against the teacher, headmistress and administration of the school.

The authorities taking notice of the protest suspended the teacher, Nutrition Supervisor Zohaib Ahsan, directed to transfer the headmistress and also assured the protestors of strict action against the nominees, later they dispersed peacefully.—INP