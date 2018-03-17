Parents of conjoined twins appeal for help

Swat

Conjoined twins have become a problem for the parents as they haven’t enough resources to bear the expanses of surgery to separate the two. According to details, wife of Police Constable Fazal Karam hailing from Kokarai area of Swat gave birth to twins whose bodies are conjoined.

The parents with their children were visiting the hospital to get their babies separate but the doctors have told that they have to travel abroad for surgery of their children which was the at least not affordable for the couple belonging to a lower middle class family.

Child Specialist Dr. Naeemullah has said that among 200,000 children, one case of conjoined twins was witnessed. He said that the surgery to get apart the conjoined twins was conducted in Singapore and United Kingdom which takes hours or sometime days. The parents of conjoined babies have appealed the government and well off people of the society for financial society for financial assistance so that they can travel abroad for surgery of their conjoined babies.—INP