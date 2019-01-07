Parents kill seven years daughter to trap opponents

Arifwala

Heartless husband and wife killed their seven-year-old daughter with an intension to put the blame of murder on their opponents, sending them behind the bars. Both the killers were held here on Monday. Police said that the couple residing in Ringshah police station jurisdiction in Arifwala strangled their seven-year-old daughter a couple of days ago and put the blame of her death on their rivals.

The police over suspicion arrested the couple which during investigation admitted that they killed their daughter to blame the opponents. The police after registering a case against the murderers of daughter have started investigation.

Meanwhile, in Sialkot, a woman was killed during a clash between two rival groups in Dharam Kot-Satrah village, tehsil Daska. According to police, the clash occurred between two rival groups over a piece of land in Dharam Kot-Satrah village where Hameeda Bibi (65) sustained critical injuries after being hit by bricks. She died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against accused Imran, Irfan and Qurban. While, the police have registered a case against twelve accused for killing a youth Sultan over an old enmity near Uggoki. Police are investigating.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp