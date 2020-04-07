Parents demand cant in KP schools fee

ABDUL KHALIQ QURESHI

ABBOTTABAD A large number of parents of students have demanded from KP government to immediately issue the fee reduction notice like Government of Punjab where reduction of 20% in the fee is ordered with a collection of fees on a monthly basis. In KP a large number of private and even in Government English Medium Schools has asked the parents to deposit at least two to three months free with no concession. Keeping the ongoing scenario, it was demanded that government to subsidies the at least 40% while schools to provide 30% fee concession and the remaining 30% to be paid by the students as due to complete lockdown, hundreds of thousands of peoples are now penny less and cannot afford to buy their daily food and eatable items and are also facing hardship to pay off their other obligations.