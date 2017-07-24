Parents’ Day is dedicated to parents all over the world and is an occasion to show appreciation for the commitment to strengthen family bonds and to create an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding. It is the parents’ who frame their children’s personality according to their inherit strengths, talents and bequeath to them moral values and the spirit of living life wholly.

Parents’ Day acknowledges the overpowering presence of parents in the life of children. Parents are the most important people in our life. They bring us into this beautiful world, care for us with love and concern and provide us with education so that we may grow up into responsible and level headed human beings. If you feel grateful for having the best parents on earth and want to let them know your heartfelt feelings, then Parent’s Day is the perfect time for you to convey your emotions.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

