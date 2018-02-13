Parents should cooperate with polio teams: Saira Afzal

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar on Monday has appealed to parents to make today’s polio round a success like previous rounds by cooperating with the polio teams and ensuring that all children are administered the vaccine drops.

Talking to media on the launching of the anti-polio campaign she said ,the government will not rest till full eradication of polio from the country.

She said this year will be the last year for anti-Polio campaign in the country.

The Minister said only eight polio cases were reported last year and none in this year. She said bringing polio cases to the lowest in country‘s history is an achievement of the present government.

Vaccination teams would be deputed at every hospital, dispensary, bus terminals and railway stations for three days from 8 am to 5pm, she added.—APP

Related