Parents asked to bridge generation gap: Dr, Zubair Shaikh

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh asked the parents to bridge generation gap with their children, instead of being satisfied after the admission of their children at university level. He also advised to the parents to keep themselves well informed about educational activities of their children to provide them guidance in right direction for providing talented youths to the society.

These views he expressed while he was addressing to an orientation session at university campus yesterday, at the start of new semester Fall-2018 which was attended by newly admitted students and their parents.

Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim, Associates Dean, Computing Engineering, Dr. Asim Imdad and Associate Dean, Business Administration, Dr. Shujaat Mubarak also addressed to the orientation session and introduced their departments and faculty members.

Dr. Zubair Shaikh while addressing to the orientation session said that MAJU is one of the fastest emerging universities in this region that this why Higher Education Commission (HEC) in his ranking has included MAJU among the 10 best universities of the country. He told that during last two years a number of new degree programs have been launched in MAJU such as Biosciences, Electrical & Computer System Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Economics & Finance, Marketing and new degree programs in Management & Social Sciences.

He further told that after completion of our campus extension project during next two years, we will start new degree programs of Civil and Mechanical engineering, Pham D, Education, Media Sciences and Biotechnology etc.

He said that our engineering degree program has already been approved by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Which is a signatory member of Washington accord due to which our students after completion of their education in BE-Electrical & Computer System engineering program, their degree will not only be recognized in 42 countries but they may also get employment opportunities globally.

Dr. Zubair Shaikh told the students that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a very huge project for our national development and economic prosperity. He said that for the completion of projects launched under CPEC, a large number of qualified engineers will be required in near future. He advised to the students to work hard now because they have entered into their professional life.

He told that very few our youths gets an opportunity to complete their higher education at university level which is also a matter of pride for their parents.—NNI

