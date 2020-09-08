Parents against reopening of schools till Covid-19 elimination

Students’ Parents Federation of Pakistan Chairman Nadeem Mirza has said that Pakistan’s biggest problem at the moment is that unemployment has risen across the country due to Coronavirus, but private educational institutions, in keeping with their tradition of arbitrariness, continue to demand full fees for closed schools with annual increase and annual fees. “Many parents are unable to pay these unfair levies.” He was addressing a press conference at the press club on Tuesday. He said that parents say the schools should not be reopened at all until the fee issue is resolved and Corona is fully eliminated. “Parents will only pay government-approved fees for which schools will be required to show a fee structure approved by the Department of Education.” Mirza said school owners should not force parents to buy books, copies and uniforms for children from school. “No annual fee should be charged this year.” He said there will be no payment for school vans during the closed school period, adding, “These are our immediate demands.” Detailed demands should be made after the opening of schools which will include details of curriculum and system, he concluded. Later, the parents staged a protest outside the club over school owners’ unfair demands.