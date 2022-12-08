PARC with Italian experts to conduct training for olive farmers

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has designed a comprehensive training program for olive farmers in order to promote olive cultivation across the potential areas of the country to enhance farm income of marginalized and small scale growers.

The 18 days long training program would executed through different research stations of the council working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan and farmers would be trained about the innovative technologies to attain maximum output of olive, said Dr Ahmad Tariq National Project Director of Olive Cultivation in National Agriculture Research Center (NARC).

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that Italian experts would impart training to local olive farmers on orchard management, pruning, irrigation, fertilizer, disease and pest management and harvesting, adding the training programs would start by next month.

He informed that out of the total 07 training secession would be held in different locations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province including Tarnab, Shankyari, Lower Dir and Pir Sabak, he said that a large number of farmers belonging to these areas would attend the training secessions.—APP