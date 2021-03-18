PARC to adopt modern technology to increase pulses production in Thal

Staff Reporter Islamabad

In connection with the activities of Pulses Traveling Seminar for 2021, an awareness seminar was organized at Aird Zone Research Institute (AZRI) Bhakkar for farmers awareness under the PSDP Pulses Project of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council to make Thal Self-Sufficient in pulses production.

The Seminar was attended by pulses experts and farmers from across the country with the purpose to acquaint the Moong Pulses farmers with modern production technology.

Director AZRI Bhakkar Dr. Khalid Hussain and Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Project Director and National Coordinator (Pulses) both gave suggestions to the farmers for production problems in pulses and said that under the PSDP Pulses Project, 200 tons of pulses seed would be distributed among farmers.

Out of which 123 tons of Channa seed have been distributed while the remaining 77 tons of Moong seed will be distributed before it’s sowing time.Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Joiya while addressing to the participants of Awareness Seminar told that under this project Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI), Bhakkar has been provided one modern pulses thresher, Seed Cleaner, one Weeder Mechanical and Drill Crop Multi for the farmers of its nearby areas.