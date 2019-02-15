PARC, Sprouts Biotech Lab sign MoU for implementation of climate smart agriculture

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Islamabad and Sprouts Biotech Laboratories, Karachi signed a Memorandum of Understanding here on Friday. A delegation from Sprouts Biotech Laboratories, Karachi headed by Nausherwan Haider, Managing Partner visited PARC HQs for the purpose.

The objective of the MoU is to seek benefits for existing technical resources & expertise of PARC for implementation of Climate smart agriculture (Tissue Culture Technology) in rural areas of Sindh Province.

As per terms & conditions of the Memorandum, PARC will provide technical assistance & training of the staff of M/s Sprouts Biotech Laboratories, Karachi at their labs at Karachi or Thatta.

PARC will assist the Biotech Lab to import different varieties of banana, chemical & other species from different countries for research purpose. PARC will provide technical assistance in buying new equipments & in establishing news labs in different areas where banana cultivation is under practice. PARC will also facilitate in Testing plants and cultures at their labs.

Whereas M/s Sprouts Biotech Laboratories, Karachi will bear costs of plants & cultures or seeds if imported for research purpose and will also bear the costs of Collaborative research & field evaluation of new varieties.

M/s Sprouts Biotech Laboratories, Karachi will establish further Tissue Culture Labs & Green Houses in different banana growing districts with the assistance of PARC. Collaboration & Coordination shall be made between both parties in organizing awareness campaign programs / events (conferences, seminars, workshops and trainings).

Nausherwan Haider, Managing Partner, Sprouts Biotech Laboratories, Karachi appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr. Yusuf Zafar, T.I, Chairman PARC who has kindly consented to get MoU signed between M/s Sprouts Biotech Laboratories, Karachi and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC)

He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Yusuf Zafar, (T.I.), Chairman, PARC for development of agriculture sector in the Country and Chairman, PARC also share his views on the occasion that the partnership of both parties will become fruitful to remove the poverty through up lifting the agriculture of country and in future both parties become the precious partners.

