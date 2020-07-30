PARC signs MoU with IPO to promote, commercialize Agricultural innovations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A signing Ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding was held at PARC HQs, Islamabad between Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Islamabad and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan to promote and commercialize agriculture innovations / brands. A delegation from Intellectual Property Organization headed by Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman, IPO visited PARC HQs, Islamabad for the purpose.

As per Agreement, IPO will advice and support to the inventors of PARC in drafting patent applications and its filing. IPO will also guide PARC about Trade Mark, Copy right and Industrial design filing process and other IP issues. Moreover, IPO is to share information on IP aspects of commercialization and licensing. According to the MoU, Both parties will conduct joint awareness raising sessions regarding intellectual property issues and topics.

Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman, IPO Pakistan appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC who has kindly consented to get an MoU signed between IPO and PARC.