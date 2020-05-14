PARC signs MoU to develop research based hygienic bakery items

Staff Reporter

A signing Ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding was held at PARC HQs, Islamabad on 14-05-2020 between Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Islamabad and M/s PATCO (Pvt.) Ltd and Solution and Services to develop research based hygienic and healthy Bakery items and Juices and to promote at national and international level. A delegation from M/s Solution and Services (Pvt.) Ltd headed by Waseem Abbas Aulakh, Chief Executive Officer, Solution and Services visited PARC HQs, Islamabad for the purpose.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC was of the view that access to sufficient amounts of safe and nutritious food is key to sustaining life and promoting good health. Unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances can cause different diseases. The Chairman also expressed that the main objective of the signing MoU is to develop research based hygienic and healthy Bakery items and juices and further to promote it at national and international level.