PARC signs 3 projects with RDA, Korea on potato, fodder crops and chili

Our Correspondent Islamabad

The signing ceremony of Technical Cooperation Projects, between Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA), Rural Development Administration (RDA) Republic of Korea and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) was held today at NARC Islamabad.

His Excellency the ambassador Seo Sang pyo, Dr. Cho Gyoung-rae, Director KOPIA-Pakistan Centre, Mr. Ghufran Memon, Secretary MNFS&R, Dr. Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC, focal person for the KOPIA project from Pakistan, Engr. Shamim ul Sibtain DG NARC, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali Member Plant Sciences PARC, Member Co-ordination and Monitoring Dr. Shahid Hameed and other high officials also attended the Event today.

Chairman PARC, Dr Azeem on his Welcoming Remarks has briefly described the undertaking of the Memorandum of Understanding between South Korea and Pakistan Starting from 22nd March 2018 to the signing on 6th August 2020 by the Ambassador of Pakistan at RDA Headquarters Korea.

The explanation for the agreed upon TCPs was given: Self Sufficiency of virus free Potato seed Multiplication by Aeroponics technique, Establishment of production technology of Major Fodder Crops in Pakistan, Chili production .