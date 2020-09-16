PARC seeks cutting-edge LAI breeding technology

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A one-day Pak-Turk workshop on introduction to Laparoscopic Artificial Insemination in sheep and goat breeds, in mutual collaboration with Turkey held at NARC.

Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan Chairman PARC while addressing to the participants of the meeting stated that Artificial Insemination allows the off-season highly productive breeding in animals.

That can meet the needs of meat and milk production of country by rapid increase in the production of livestock in Pakistan.

PARC has already achieved success in production of local as well as, exotic animal breeds through using AI technique and now aiming at extending it to Laparoscopic AI technique, which is significant for small ruminants like beetal goats.

He further told, Pakistan is blessed with rich natural biodiversity 15 breeds of cow, nearly 30 sheep and 5 goat breeds are available in Pakistan, whereas Livestock contributes 61% GDP, and is an essential part of agriculture, however due to the lack of high technological scientific research in livestock sector we are still unable to obtain required amount of production level therefore, the animal scientist of PARC should lead to uplift the sector through advance, in-depth research in the sector.

Dr. Zia ul Hassan, Member Incharge highlighted the need of patronizing the farmers, semen sexing embryo transfer, cloning to propagate, conserve the elite indigenous animals, conference meeting at national levels on breeding technologies, cryopreservation, inhibin immunization in beetle goats, modification of existing AI gadgets in livestock research in order to enhance the production.