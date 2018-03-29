PARC scientists develop new machine for wheat sowing

Islamabad

Handling of the combine harvested paddy residue has been becoming a great concern to the farmers in rice-wheat cropping system. The residue is either removed or spread in the field manually. In general, farmers prefer to burn it as an easy and cost-effective method of disposal. However, burning of residue not only results in loss of precious crop nutrients but also poses a great threat to the environment, human health and economy. The smog restricts road and air traffic and causes respiratory problems for human/ animal health. Agricultural Engineering Institute organized a Farmer’s Field Day to show wheat crop performance sown with PAK Seeder in heavy rice residue at Ch. Shahbaz, Khokhar farm near Siakhum, on Muridkay-Sheihkhupura Road. Dr Yusuf Zafar (T.I) Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Islamabad was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Dr Nadeem Amjad Member Coordination/DG Agricultural Engineering Division (AED), Dr Anjum Ali Buttar Member Crop Sciences division, Dr Abdul Majeed, country representative of ICARDA country head and other dignitaries from Government of Punjab participated in the event. On arrival of Chairman and other guests a pictorial presentation was given by Engr. Shabbir Ahmed Kalwar Project Incharge of ICARDA-USDA funded project about PARC efforts and different approaches since last 12 years to reach PAK Seeder.