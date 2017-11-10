PARC to produce disease free banana plants

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Tissue culture (TC) is the cultivation of plant cells, tissues, or organs on specially formulated nutrient media. Under the right conditions, an entire plant can be regenerated from a single cell. Plant tissue culture is a technique that has been around for more than 30 years.

Tissue culture is seen as an important technology for developing countries for the production of disease-free, high quality planting material and the rapid production of many uniform plants.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar T.I. Chairman PARC during his visit at SARC, Karachi on the occasion of Stakeholders Meeting for PC-I of Project titled “Commercialization of Tissue Culture Technology in Pakistan” highlighted that there are several benefits of using tissue cultured banana plantlets.

Banana Plants produced from Tissue Culture Technology are highly yielding of true type and can have uniform superior clones of different varieties available in large numbers. He further added that Banana Plantlets of Tissue Culture are disease free at the time of planting and same condition can be maintained by proper crop management practices. Banana Tissue Culture Plantlets are available throughout the year so banana can be grown year around without any shortage of tissue culture plant material. The other biggest advantage is that tissue cultured banana plants produces uniform maturity of the fruits which can make harvesting process easy and reduce labour cost.

On this occasion, Dr. Syed Asim Rehan Kazmi, DG SARC Director General, Southern Zone Agricultural Research Centre (SARC), Karachi in his address highlighted to the participants of the meeting about the Banana Tissue Culture activities carried out under SARC. Dr. Aish Muhammad, PSO (Tissue Culture Lab NIGAB) NARC, Islamabad also expressed the importance of banana tissue culture and said that PARC will provide technical support to SARC for the promotion of this important crop.

Director General, Sindh Agriculture also shared slide presentation to highlight the importance of Banana Tissue Culture. Ms. Naheed Mamon, Chairperson, Sindh Investment Board also shared her views and showed satisfaction on work done by PARC on Banana Tissue Culture Technology. She said that Banana is an important fruit crop of Pakistan and Sindh Govt. will also support SARC, PARC for its tissue culture facilities.