PARC organizing SAARC consultation meeting

Fishery is an important sector of country’s food production. PARC Aquaculture and Fisheries Program is organizing SAARC consultation meeting on “Small Scale Fisheries In South Asia” will be held on 27th to 29th Nov, 2018 at local hotel in Islamabad.

This consultation meeting will be beneficial to development of fisheries sector of the country and knowledge dissemination about Asia’s zone small fisheries production. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada M. Mehboob Sultan and Chairman PARC, Dr. Yusuf Zafar, T.I will be the chief guest at the event. Other dignities from SAARC and relates to different sector of food production will also participate the meeting.

