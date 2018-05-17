PARC, IRP to promote research, collaboration in agri sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding was held here on Wednesday between Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Islamabad and Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) for promotion in research and collaboration in Agricultural, Livestock and Poultry Production, Marketing, Value Chain, exchange of research/ baseline / assessment material. A delegation from Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) headed by Mr. Zain-ul-Abideen, Country Director visited PARC HQs.

PARC is the apex agricultural research organization at the national level, established to strengthen Pakistan Agriculture through undertaking, aiding, promoting and coordinating agricultural development initiatives. whereas Islamic Relief Pakistan is engaged to build resilient communities by promoting climate change adaptation, DRR (Disaster Risk Reduction) and provide dignified humanitarian response in emergencies, Sustainable Economic Empowerment with an investment in capacities, assets, policy and practices through inclusive, nutrition and climate sensitive approaches, Contribute and advocate towards sustainable water resource management in close collaboration with public institutions and relevant stakeholders.

As per terms & conditions of the Memorandum, PARC and Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) shall promote research and collaboration in Agricultural, Livestock and Poultry Production, Marketing, Value Chain, Exchange of Research / baseline / assessment material. Moreover, Consultation meetings with CSOs (Civil Society Organizations) and Government officials to establish position papers on drought, salinity and climate change related challenges in the working areas.

Zain-ul-Abideen, Country Director, Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr. Yusuf Zafar, T.I, Chairman PARC who has kindly consented to get an MoU signed between Centre for Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP), Islamabad and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).