PARC holds Family Fish Festival-2020 tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and M/s. Fins & Gills (Private) Limited are jointly organizing a Family Fish Fest-2020 on Saturday, 22nd February, 2020 at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), Park Road, Islamabad. Despite a recreational activity for the participants, it also aiming to create awareness about Fish as hygienic Food and its importance as full of nutrition. It is also noted here that PARC and Fins & Gills has recently signed a MoU for fish production and development of Fish Cold Chain and Processing Unit at NARC which is first of its kind in Islamabad.

The Festival activities will start at 10:00 am at the given venue and are free of charge. The activities under Festival include Fish Food Stalls, Cooking Contest, open fish catching, live concert, fishing introduction, demonstration and fish cleaning services. This Spring Fish Festival is an excellent way to kick off the fishing season.