PARC, Fazal Sons sign MoU for commercialization of Ispaghol processing machinery

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A signing Ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding was held at PARC HQs, Islamabad on 16-03-2018 between Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Islamabad and Fazal Sons, Gujranwala for Commercialization of Ispaghol Processing Machinery. A delegation from Fazal Sons, Gujranwala headed by Muhammad Imtiaz, Miller visited PARC HQs here on Friday.

Ispaghol Processing Machinery designed and developed by Agricultural Engineering Institute (AEI), NARC/ PARC includes seed cleaner, de-bearder, de-husker, winnower and air classifier. All machines are mounted in a line and the whole process of Ispaghol de-husking is completed step by step. The traditional Ispaghol de-husking process is very dusty and low capacity. This is an improved technology for Ispaghol processing first ever available in the Country.

The Indigenous Ispaghol Machinery can process 2-3 tones Ispaghol seed per day (single shift of 10 hours) and the recovery of Ispaghol husk is about 20%. Earlier, PARC also organized a national seminar in the mid of January, 2018 on indigenous Ispaghol processing machinery at Hasilpure, Bahawalpur. Demonstration of Ispaghol machinery also conducted at the occasion. Farmers, Processors, Multinational Companies, Chamber of Commerce, Line Departments and Parliamentarians attended the seminar and machinery demonstration. Mr. Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Honorable Federal Minister for Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Islamabad and Mr. Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination also participated as Chief Guest on the occasion of Ispaghol Machinery demonstration seminar which was organized at Bahawalpur in January, 2018.

Muhammad Imtiaz, Miller, Fazal Sons, Gujranwala appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr. Yusuf Zafar, T.I, Chairman PARC who has kindly consented to get an MoU signed between Fazal Sons, Gujranwala and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).