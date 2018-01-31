PARC chief urges TAC to focus on quality of research

ALP aims at promoting Pak-US coop in agri sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The objective of the Agricultural Linkage Program (ALP) is to promote and support agricultural research and development activities in accordance with the Pakistan’s long-term development goals and to promote long term scientific cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in agricultural sector.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar, T.I., Chairman, PARC has presided over 40th meeting of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Board of Directors of Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP) at PARC (HQs) on Tuesday to technically evaluate the project proposals received under 8th Batch of ALP.

Twenty-eight projects presented in TAC by relevant technical divisions of PARC and all projects awarded. DG P&DD and Executive Director of ALP Dr. Ghulam Rasool briefed about the agenda of the meeting.

While presiding over the meeting Chairman PARC welcomed the committee members and said that the ALP is an endowment fund established at PARC with the support of Government of USA to use for activities/projects in line with the Pakistan’s long-term research/development goals for the agriculture sector.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar urged the members to reduce the processing time and also urged the TAC members to focus on good quality of research. He said that PARC running this program very efficiently since its inception.