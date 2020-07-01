PARC chief inaugurates mechanical transplanting of rice

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman PARC Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan inaugurated mechanical transplanting of rice during his recent visit at Varpal Chatha District Gujranwala. The Chairman, PARC observed the functioning of mechanical Rice transplanter and counted number of seedlings/fingers cut of the seedlings mat.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC discussed about the medium used in plastic trays for raising of rice seedlings. He emphasized on the improvement of composition of seedlings medium for providing good start to the rice plant.

He advised to use peat and organic material like farm compost in trays for raising sturdy seedlings. The Chairman also visited Galaxy Rice Mills and MESKAY & FEMTEE warehouse of Kubota mechanical transplanter. He also observed the functioning of Kubota machines and gave valuable suggestions for improvement of the technology.