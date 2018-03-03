PARC, CGSS sign MoU in agri development, food security

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding held here on Friday between Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Islamabad and Centre for Global Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad for creating awareness in agricultural development, food security and its efficient utilization among stake holders at national level. A delegation from Centre for Global Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad headed by Maj. Gen. Khalid Jaffery, HI (M), (Retd), President, CGSS visited PARC Islamabad.

As per terms & conditions of the Memorandum, PARC and CGSS will be responsible to strengthen mutual visits, communication, expertise, and develop plans to promote cooperation between the two organizations in a broader range of areas. Both the parties will be responsible for creating awareness in agricultural development, food security and its efficient utilization among stake holders at national level.

PARC and CGSS will work together to promote joint research projects on subjects of common interest such as agricultural growth, farming, food security, international food standards and exchange of relevant scientific literature and other research documents between both organizations.

Maj. Gen. Khalid Jaffery, HI (M), (Retd), President, CGSS appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr. Yusuf Zafar, T.I, Chairman PARC who has kindly consented to get an MoU signed between Centre for Global Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).