PARC celebrates Independence Day of Islamic Republic with enthusiasm

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A decorated ceremony was held by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) to celebrate Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC). Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Chairman, PARC and all Technical Members / Sr. Management along-with employees of different Institutes of NARC gathered to hoist Flag ceremony, followed by recitation of Holy Quran by Hafiz Moiz ul Atiq Qureshi. National Anthem was also presented. In their speeches, speakers highlighted the importance of freedom and to follow the golden principles of work, work and work, by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Chairman, PARC emphasized to remember the unforgotten sacrifices of our elders to create Pakistan, and now, it is our prime duty to make Pakistan more prosperous, progressive and forwarding in Agriculture and allied sectors. We are blessed to have a dynamic and competent leadership in PARC having vision to achieve self-sufficiency in the field of Agriculture, Livestock and Technology, he added. Other Sr. Management of PARC also delivered speeches and highlighted the importance of 14th August. A session of national songs was also held in which popular national songs were sung by PARC / NARC employees.

