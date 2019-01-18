PARC, Aga Khan Foundation sign MoU

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Aga Khan Foundation of Pakistan has signed a MoU. Dr. Yusuf Zafar, T.I, Chairman, PARC visited in the office of Aga Khan Foundation of Pakistan in Islamabad for the purpose. PARC and Aga Khan Foundation of Pakistan agreed for mutual collaboration and coordination with the objective to improve food and livelihood security of the people living in rural areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral (GBC).

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) is the apex national organization in Pakistan working in close collaboration with public and private sector institutions in the country to provide science based solutions for the development of agriculture in Pakistan whereas the mission of Aga Khan Foundation of Pakistan is to contribute to sustainable solutions to long-term problems of poverty, hunger, illiteracy and ill-health with special emphasis on the needs of rural communities in mountainous and other resource poor region and also working in the field of integrated rural development to improve the quality of life of the local people.

The purpose of the agreement between PARC and Aga Khan Foundation of Pakistan based on the shared objectives of sustainable socio-economic development in rural areas by implementing joint activities, as well as creating important synergies and opportunities through closer relations.

PARC and Aga Khan Foundation of Pakistan undertake joint efforts to foster the development of Agriculture, livestock and fishery / aquaculture sectors in Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral (GBC), in order to make use of the comparative advantages of each institution in areas such as ; investments in community productive infrastructure, irrigation, community based water management, mountain agriculture, small scale agro – processing, climate change and finance. As well as strengthening the smallholder’s institutions and promoting private sector participation in agriculture value chains across Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral (GBC).

