Paramount Foods opens doors in Sindhi Muslim society

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a ribbon cutting ceremony, the Paramount Fine Foods team celebrated the grand opening of their new restaurant at Sindhi Muslim Society with the children from Dar-ul-Sukun and Karachi Down Syndrome Program.

Paramount Fine Foods which originates from Canada is the fastest growing authentic Middle Eastern cuisine franchise that has restaurants around the globe including Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, USA and Lebanon. It will also be opening its doors in UK soon.

Being the pioneers in introducing fresh and healthy flavours of the Middle Eastern cuisine in Pakistan, Paramount Fine Foods opened its doors in November 2016 with its first restaurant on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer. After seeing great success it expanded its Middle Eastern flavours to LuckyOne Mall in 2017 which has now been followed by the opening of its doors on the busy food street in Sindhi Muslim Society.

The expansion of the brand is part of the overall franchise development plan for the food chain with a goal of opening 30 restaurants across Pakistan in the coming years. This will create multiple job opportunities in various disciplines and will have an impact on the local economy. Paramount Fine Foods has so far created 100+ direct job opportunities and aims to further generate more job opportunities in the industry, indirectly.

ASA Corporation the Master Franchisee of Paramount Fine Foods in Pakistan also announced a sub-franchising opportunity at the event. Speaking regarding this at the opening, Saad Saleem CEO ASA Corporations, Master Franchisee of Paramount Fine Foods said “Paramount Fine Foods has been a success and we would like to share its success with food enthusiasts and welcome investors to be a part of this journey. Pakistan has a dearth of good Middle Eastern restaurants and Paramount Fine Foods is filling the gap.”

Along with expanding their locations, Paramount Fine Foods, has also ventured into providing additional services such as catering, lunch deals and delivery services to bring fresh and quality food to their customers.

Saad Saleem further added “I want to thank Dar-ul-Sukun and the Karachi Down Syndrome Program for coming out and being a part of the inauguration of our new branch. The opening of this branch marks another benchmark for our team. We look forward to continuing to bring authentic and quality Middle Eastern cuisine to customers across Pakistan. Our support to Dar-ul-Sukun and Karachi Down Syndrome Program will continue.”

Paramount Fine Foods brings with it authentic flavours and recipes, which have been passed down for generations and include sweet and savory treats such as Kebabs, Shawarma, Falafel, Manakeesh to Baklawa and Kinafe.