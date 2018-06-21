Hunza known as paradise on earth is a beautiful mountainous valley famous for its natural beauty. The valley has different natural sights which are the centre of attraction for tourists. Every traveller must fall in love with the area at first sight. There is nothing better than to get to Karimabad, the heart of Hunza Valley, after a difficult and long trek, sit on the terrace of one of the small hotels, pluck apricots and fruit from the tree and enjoy the local mountain “Rakaposhi”.

The light breeze humming through trees, the sight of wheat fields, mountainous landscape, the glittering fragrant flowers and the set against the backdrop of snow covered mountains; the Valley can be compared to a garden from paradise. Along with it’s natural beauty in Hunza the bazaar of Karimabad is famous for its local handicrafts, handmade rugs, traditional embroidered caps, shawls, hand woven cloth and its gemstones particularly RUBY. The ruby mines are famous for tourists’ attraction. Just like the Valley which is known for its scenic beauty, the people of Hunza Valley are warm hearted and known for their hospitality which adds more beauty to the Valley.

There are many and many more things about Hunza Valley to explore. So you want to run away from the scorching summer of your city?? If yes, then just grab the opportunity and move to the paradise on earth. This Valley is beautiful more than our dreams, souls and thoughts. In every session every day you will find such an amazing view which I cannot describe here in words. I just suggest that once a year in life you should visit this place.

HINA KARIM

Karachi

