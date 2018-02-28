Paradigm of research in Pakistan

M Omar Iftikhar

WHILE research facilitates the broadening of mental horizon, it also enables the researcher to explore and discover new avenues in the field of study. The availability of cures had been possible for doctors researched upon diseases, their causes, and symptoms. The world of transportation and logistics expanded and evolved for someone researched on better and faster ways of transporting humans and cargo. Each industry of the world has seen and experienced an expansion with specialists envisioning a change in their professional acumen and the industry. Such progress and growth have been possible because of certain individuals asking questions, learning from past research, conducting new studies, challenging hypothesis and finding answers to the plethora of questions that arise in their minds. While research, in today’s academic age, refers to completing ones Ph.D., in the broader context, however, research must be incorporated from elementary classes. Although school-going children cannot conduct extensive research akin to that of professionals, however, they should be accustomed to researching upon questions and exploring the world.

For this to happen, the academic system of Pakistan’s education system, especially schools, must go through a seismic shift. While most of the schools – public and private – have the same method of teaching and the modus operandi followed in classrooms is more or less the same, the change needed is how to broaden the minds of students. The age-old practice in schools is to overload students with homework and assignments that consume their time and do not serve the purpose of inciting learning in the students’ minds. Moreover, primary school teachers ask students to prepare styrofoam models and flow charts that do not make sense but are a burden on middle and lower class parents who have to buy necessary stationery items.

What is required, however, is for schools to follow a research-based presentation approach beginning from the primary classes leading to the Intermediate level or ‘O’ Levels. To accomplish this, schools must introduce one course in each class from classes four to twelve in which students are asked not to consult or use any book but present in front of the class a topic of their choosing or the one, which the teachers assign each student. The availability of Internet and E-books, in this regard, will assist students in finding a plethora of information over their area of research and study. Furthermore, researching upon a topic and preparing a Powerpoint presentation to beat rest of the class will brew a healthy competition in class whereby providing students a chance to know their strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement. Moreover, giving a presentation over their researched topic will build self-confidence in students and empower them with the skills of public speaking, two traits they would need the most once they step into their university education and later in their professional life.

Introducing a research-based course in elementary classes will also enable students to question and ponder over various topics and find and explore answers. While searching for answers through searching over the Internet or reading print publications including newspapers, magazines, encyclopedias and other books, students will develop the habit of reading and comprehension. Where earning degrees is the quest for every student, becoming readers and learners must be the primary pursuit of each student and this passion for reading and research should begin from class one and not imposed on students once they reach their university life. It is high time Pakistan’s school system discards the century-old education system brainstormed and implemented by the British and should move on to a system where rote learning is an impossibility and learning through reading and research is the reality. Students are engaged in scoring grades and have the objective of earning a degree. However, truth be told, no one remembers the course content they studied during their student life and forget the syllabus they went through during their university classes. Students only consume their parent’s hard-earned money to earn or should we say ‘to buy’ a degree. The purpose of education, however, must be to bring out the researcher and the reader from inside of the student starting from primary classes. Where research will provide students the opportunity to learn about topics beyond their textbooks, it will also indoctrinate them to find a friend in books and make reading their lifelong companion, which must be primary goal of education system.

— The writer is a freelance columnist based in Karachi.