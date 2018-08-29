Papers of Arif, Aitzaz Fazl accepted

Presidential election

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday accepted the nomination papers of three presidential candidates as the opposition remains divided and failed on fielding a joint nominee for the coveted post.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier submitted their papers for the upcoming presidential elections on September 4. The papers were scrutinised by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan after the candidates appeared before the electoral body.

“Today my nomination papers have been accepted by the RO for the upcoming presidential elections,” said Ahsan while speaking to the media in Islamabad. Terming the elections as a “vote of conscience”, the senior PPP leader said some PTI and JUI members may support him on September 4.—INP

