Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government and Rural Development, Kamran Bangash has said that introducing ensure paper-less working system in government offices is priority of the government for which it is taking all possible measures. He was talking to a delegation which called on him in Peshawar on Monday. Kamran Bangash said that KP government has launched E-Property Management System making all lease and rental contracts of immovable properties of local government online across the province. The auction process in local government will now be exercised in more efficient and transparent manner, the Special Assistant to CM hoped.