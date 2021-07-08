Paper leaked 15 minutes before exam across Sindh

NAB probing 700 teachers appointed without process in Sindh

Our Correspondent Sukkur

A scandal of fake appointments of 705 primary school teachers in 2010 by the-then executive district education officer Deedar Hussain Jalbani has come to the fore, following a NAB query.

The Director NAB, Sukkur, had written to the secretary schools education to provide details of a complaint of misuse of authority by the then EDO district Qamber-Shahdadkot Deedar Hussain Jalbani, who allegedly appointed 705 primary school teachers, besides illegally promoting 450 of them as higher school teachers.

According to the complaint, Jalbani allegedly also released salary identification of around 400 primary school teachers.

Acting on NAB’s communication, the secretary schools education Sindh asked Director Schools Larkana to furnish a report on the subject.

Thereafter, the Sindh government suspended the director school education elementary, secondary and higher secondary Sukkur.

The leaked paper of Mathematics at an examination centre has brought storm all over social media as the Board Exams 2021 (ninth grade) begins today across Sindh.

The ninth-grade Mathematics paper of the Science Group held in Karachi got leaked just 15 minutes before the start of examination time.

According to sources, the exams was set to begin at 9:30 am on Thursday, but the paper was out on social media at 9:15 am.

A day earlier, a mathematics question paper for the 10th class was leaked 30 minutes before the exam in the country’s largest metropolis.

The exam was scheduled to start at 9:30 am but the question paper was available before 9 am on social media other than the private messaging applications.