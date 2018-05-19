Panthers sold in record $2.2b deal

Los Angeles

Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper has reached an agreement to buy the Carolina Panthers for a reported $2.2 billion, the highest amount ever paid for an NFL franchise, the team announced. The Panthers said in a statement that Tepper, the founder and president of the Appaloosa Management global hedge fund, had signed a definitive agreement to buy the team. The deal will have to be approved by NFL owners at a meeting in Atlanta next week, but the sale is expected to be a formality. The reported $2.2 billion sale price is $800 million more than the previous record figure for an NFL team, the $1.4 billion raised in the sale of the Buffalo Bills in 2014. The Panthers’ long-time owner Jerry Richardson announced last December he was selling the team at the end of the season in a bombshell announcement that followed allegations of workplace misconduct. A Sports Illustrated report said Richardson had paid off at least four women over allegations which included claims of sexual harassment and using a racial slur. Tepper, 60, meanwhile said he was looking forward to taking over the Panthers, one of the strongest sides in the National Football Conference who reached the Super Bowl in 2016. “I am thrilled to have been selected to be the next owner of the Carolina Panthers,” Tepper said in a statement released by the team.—AFP