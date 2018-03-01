Panther Tyres, Total PARCO sign MoU

Lahore

Panther Tyres Limited, a renowned name in the Tyre manufacturing industry, signed MOU with the oil giant Total PARCO Pakistan Limited on 21st February 2018 at the Nishat Hotel in Lahore, to be facilitated with top quality lubricants blending services for the launch of their Panther Power Engine Oil a brand which will be made available for motor bikes, tractors and Heavy-duty vehicles.

On the occasion were present Olivier Sabrié, CEO, Mian Iftikhar Ahmed, MD from both the companies who hoped for a long-term partnership between both companies.—PR