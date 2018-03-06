Panjgur, Chaman City, DFA Quetta emerge winners in final round openers

PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018

Quetta

The much anticipated final round of PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018, with a delayed start due to heavy rains in Quetta, saw six exciting matches in the initial two days.

Last year’s champion DFA Panjgur along with DFA Chaman, Chaman City, Quetta City and DFA Quetta emerged as winners while the match between Gwadar and Qilla Saifullah resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Goalkeeper Gwadar Sanaullah, also man of the match, played exceptionally well right from the start and set aside many attempts by Qilla Saifullah and saved his team from defeat.

In other matches, Harnai faced double defeats in its openers against Chaman City with a margin of 4-0 and DFA Quetta with a scoreline of 5-0.

Kharan, Lasbela, Harnai, Gwadar, DFA Quetta, Quetta City, Qilla Saifullah, Kacchi, Chaman City and Duki have successfully entered the final round along with Panjgur and DFA Chaman, winner and runner-up of the 2017 tournament.

The commencement ceremony for the final round took place on February 28 at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta and was graced by Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Government of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, as Chief Guest and MD and CEO PPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari along with area notables, tournament ambassadors, media and other guests.—Agencies