Panellists for steps to contain rising number of suicides in Mirpurkhas

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Panellists at a live webinar here on Wednesday urged the government, civil society and social organizations to take notice of rising of suicides in Mirpurkhas region and called for immediate stringent steps and strategies to contain the trend.

The webinar was organized by the University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with the Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP) on the theme ‘Growing suicidal trends in Mirpurkhas Region and Passive Society’ via its official Facebook page. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the event while CSSP Chief Executive Officer Noor Muhammad Bajeer, Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed, PhD in Suicide Syndrome-FCPS, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdullah Ahmed Tharparkar.