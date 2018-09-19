Panel to probe rigging

IN the backdrop of large-scale complaints and allegations of almost all parties, the National Assembly, on Tuesday, took the right step of setting up a parliamentary panel to probe the allegations. The government took the lead in presenting a motion in the house for the purpose, which was adopted unanimously and welcomed by all.

The House has authorised the Speaker to nominate members of the panel in consultation with Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition and also finalise its terms of reference. The opposition, though appreciated the move, has also come out with demands that a special Parliamentary Committee should have equal representation and an opposition member should head it. The demand is not unjustified in view of numerical strength of the two sides in the house and the need for a meaningful and neutral investigation. The opposition had vowed not to allow government to have smooth sailing in the two Houses of Parliament if its demand for constitution of the Committee was not met. Now that government has acted positively, it is hoped that the opposition too would live up to the expectations of the people to cooperate on important matters especially legislation necessary for reformation of the system and welfare of the people.

Allegations of rigging surface after every election and we hope that the Parliamentary Committee would not only look into the allegations from different angles but also come out with concrete proposals and recommendations to improve the electoral system. Already, a Parliamentary Committee on electoral reforms approved a number of measures, many of them have since been implemented yet unfortunately these have not helped end controversies over rigging. Elections must be transparent and fair in true sense of the word so that whatever party gets mandate of the people focuses its attention on implementation of its agenda.

