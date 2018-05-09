Panel discussion on ‘Empowering youth for a peaceful, inclusive and just Pakistan’ held

Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) together with the United Nations Development Programme organized a high-level panel discussion on ‘Empowering Youth for a Peaceful, Inclusive and Just Pakistan.’

The discussion provided a conceptual platform for macro-level youth development planning for Sindh led by a panel of notable members from the government, academia, civil society and the youth parliament, said a statement Tuesday.

The discussions brought together key policymakers, practitioners and stakeholders to share field experiences, institutional approaches, lessons learned and advocated for the adoption of a holistic youth empowerment approach in Sindh in line with Sustainable Development Goal 16 – to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development and to provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions.

Various approaches and solutions necessary to address the pressing challenges and opportunities for Sindh’s youth were discussed.—APP

