PANEE holds water conservation awareness walk

Public Awareness on Natural Environment and Education (PANEE) held water conservation awareness walk at Public park Shamsabad, here on Wednesday.

An overwhelming number of students, faculty and people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with “Pani bachana hamara qoumi fareeza hai!” (water conservation is our national duty), “Pani k istemal or zian mein farq janiay!” (Understand the difference between use & misuse of water), etc.

“Our society wastes enormous amounts of water. We must devise ways to fight wastage of water,” Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman PANEE Trust International, Arif Shah said that Pakistan is blessed with the most abundant of geological resources and its geostrategic position makes it one of the most influential countries in the region, yet, as there is always a flip side to the equation and autonomy in water resources is not one of them.

By far, among the most critical threats to the nation is the problem of water shortage.—APP

