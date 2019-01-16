Pandya has no mood to fly kites

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

India’s suspended all-rounder Hardik Pandya did watch India’s second ODI against Australia on TV on Tuesday. This was revealed by his father Himanshu Pandya.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from his Vadodara home, Himanshu Pandya said, ‘yes, he has been watching the match’.

The father, however, admitted, ‘ever since he has returned home, not going out anywhere. Even not taking calls but resting all the time’.

‘To-day, being a festival-day (Makar Sakranti) and public holiday in Gujarat, he has not gone to fly kites. Yes, he had passion for flying kites in the air but because of his busy cricketing schedules he never remained home during this festival season in last four years’.

‘This year he had a chance to fulfill his passion but because of the adverse situation there was no mood for festival celebration’.

‘He is very disappointed with the suspension and repenting for the views he had expressed on TV show and is committed to not repeat the same mistake again in the life’, the father further added.

‘We also have decided not to talk to him on this subject and waiting for him to come in his normal jovial mood again’.

‘Even his elder brother Krunal is not discussing about the episode with him’. ‘We are waiting for the next course of action by the Indian cricket board’, senior Pandya signed off.

