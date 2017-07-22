Pandits enquire about Gilani’s health

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits called on APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani at his residence on Friday and enquired about his health and discussed various issues related to return of Kashmiri Pandits.

During the meeting, they held discussion over the dignified return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley and the issues associated with it.

Syed Ali Geelani made it clear to the delegation that APHC had always believed that Kashmiri Pandits were an integral part of Kashmiri society and Kashmiri people wanted their return to Kashmir and desired to see them once again becoming part of the society like they were in the past.

“We are not against their return”, said Syed Ali Gilani and added that thousands of Pandits are still living in the territory and didn’t migrate to any other place.

They are living in complete harmony and local Muslims help them and share their feelings, he added.

The Pandit leader handed over a written statement to Gilani saying that his treatment and relationship with the Pundits had always been open and he had always helped them.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar, terming the cold-blooded murder of youth, Tanveer Ahmad (Beerwa) as state-sponsored terrorism, said that forces were carrying genocide in a planned manner.

Unless and until these forces are made accountable for their wrongdoings the killing spree will go unabated, he added.—KMS