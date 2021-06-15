Pandemonium in NA as Shahbaz lashes out at govt

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The National Assembly on Tuesday presented real fish market like situation when the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Mulsim League – Nawaz (PML-N) legislators freely shouting, throw budget documents against each other during the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif speech on annual budget 2021-22.

The House witnessed a noisy session when PTI Ali Nawaz Awan hit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar with a book on the face after heated exchange of words.

After which both sides targeted each other with budget documents along with sloganeering, whistling by PTI and entire session remained noisy.

The pandemonium began as Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif addressed the house.

The entire ruling MNAs including federal ministers Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, Sherri Mazari, Ali Mohammad Khan Amin Gandapur, Zartaj Gul, Pervaiz Khattak and others continued hooting, whistling and shooting loudly while Shahbaz Sharif, using microphone, continued his speech during the entire uproar.

In the beginning, Speaker Asad Qaisar adjourned the House for 20 minutes but later same situation of ruckus continue.

Several security personnel, who were trying to protect both sides of the legislators were wounded badly from the books thrown from both sides.

As Shahbaz spoke, tempers rose when the government and Opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

During Shehbaz Sharif begins his speech there was a commotion from the government benches in the House and the government members stood on

their seats.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry were also among the sloganeers. On this occasion, PML-N members formed a fence around the opposition leader.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser urged treasury and opposition benches to show restraint but failed to control the situation.

The Opposition leader was greeted by loud jeers, slogans and whistles from the treasury members. The jeering and slogans got louder

as Sharif took aim at the government.

Addressing the Speaker National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif said that those involved in creating such a situation would have to suffer the consequences and history would hold you responsible.

The sanctity of the House was violated under you, alleged Shehbaz Sharif. “Imran Khan Niazi promised 10 million jobs. Where are those jobs?” asked Sharif.

“Where are the $300 billion that were supposed to be brought back to the country from abroad?” Continuing to lash out at the government, he said that PM Imran Khan’s claims of eliminating corruption from Pakistan were hollow.